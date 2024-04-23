Director Prasanth Varma Unveils ‘Jai Hanuman’ Poster

Acclaimed director Prasanth Varma, known for his successful superhero movie ‘Hanu-Man’, unveiled the poster of his upcoming film ‘Jai Hanuman’ on Tuesday. The new poster depicts Bhagwan Hanuman standing strong against a dragon, marking a first for Indian mythological films.

Varma is set to bring dragons to the big screen, promising his audience a true spectacle and a stellar experience in IMAX 3D. The announcement has left fans eagerly awaiting the second instalment in the ‘Hanu-Man’ series.

The ‘Hanu-Man’ series also marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Varma’s vision for PVCU is to create a superhero universe from India, telling stories of mythological figures on a grand scale.

The film aims to continue the compelling blend of superhero action and rich mythological storytelling, setting the stage for another visually stunning and engaging chapter in this superhero saga.

On his Instagram handle, Varma wrote, “On this auspicious #HanumanJanmotsav, may we all stand against all adversities and emerge victorious. Experience the epitome of Lord #Hanuman ji’s EPIC BATTLES in IMAX 3D.”

‘Jai Hanuman’ is expected to be a global experience for the masses, presented in IMAX 3D and on the 70mm screen. The unveiling of the ‘Jai Hanuman’ poster promises greater thrills than its predecessor, raising anticipation for the film’s release.