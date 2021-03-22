India reports 46,951 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly four months

New Delhi: A total of 46,951 new coronavirus cases and 21,180 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,16,46,081, including 3,34,646 active cases and 1,11,51,468 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,967 including 212 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 4,50,65,998, doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,44,45,774 samples up to Sunday had been tested for the coronavirus. 8,80,655 were tested yesterday.

As per data: