Separated Conjoined Twin Jaga To Be Shifted Out Of SCB

Cuttack: One of the separated conjoined twins, Jaga, who is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, will return to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Kandhamal.

Reportedly, a 2-member medical team from Phulbani reached SCB Medical College and Hospital to initiate the process.

The twins, Jaga and Kalia, were joined at head since birth. Following the state government’s intervention and funding, they underwent a complicated surgery for 21 hours at AIIMS Delhi in October 2017.

They had stayed in AIIMS for two years to enable the doctors to keep an eye on the progress of their health condition before coming to Odisha in 2019.

After their return, they had been undergoing treatment at SCB in Cuttack. But Kalia’s health condition had started deteriorating in the past few months and he passed away in November.