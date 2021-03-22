Trump Plans To Return To Social Media: Reports

Washington: Former President Donald Trump’s adviser Jason Miller on Monday hinted that the former is set for a comeback on social media, as hinted by Trump in January this year.

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told a news network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

However, Miller has shared no details on the development.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after January’s deadly riots at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

The attack on 6 January by Trump supporters saw five people including a police officer killed, and shook the foundations of American democracy.

Several days later, Twitter said Mr Trump’s account – @realDonaldTrump – was “permanently suspended due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

While Trump had close to 90 million followers on Twitter, Miller expressed that the new platform Trump intends to launch himself on, will witness “millions of people,” as he added that this platform will be “The hottest ticket in social media’: Trump to launch his own platform,” Miller’s tweet read. He further detailed that Trump’s new social media platform aims to completely redefine the game in the US.