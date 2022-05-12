India reports 2827 new Covid cases

New Delhi: With 2,827 Covid being reported in a day, India’s tally of cases rose to 43,113,413. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,181 with 24 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases decline to 427 while the daily recoveries increased to 3,230.

The active cases in the country stand at 19,067, which is 0.04% of the total cases.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,70,165, which is 98.74% of the total caseload.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.60% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.72%, according to the health ministry. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 190.83 crore crore, the ministry said.