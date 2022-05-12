Covid Cases india
NationalBreakingTop News

India reports 2827 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
124

New Delhi: With 2,827 Covid being reported in a day, India’s tally of cases rose to 43,113,413. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,181 with 24 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases decline to 427 while the daily recoveries increased to 3,230.

The active cases in the country stand at 19,067, which is 0.04% of the total cases.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,70,165, which is 98.74% of the total caseload.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.60% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.72%, according to the health ministry. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 190.83 crore crore, the ministry said.

 

Haraprasad Das 16398 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking