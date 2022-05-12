Two Injured As Opera Bus Turns Turtle In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Two persons were critically injured as an opera bus has turned turtle on the Jarada ghat at Kankadahada block in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the ill-fated vehicle carrying around 35-40 opera artists was en route to Rengali of Angul district from Kankadahada when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels and turned turtle at 8 am on Thursday.

Consequently, two persons were critical while others have a narrow escape. The locals immediately informed the local police.

On getting the information, the team of Mahabirod Police Outpost reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.