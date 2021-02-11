India reports 12,923 fresh Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India has reported 12,923 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s case tally to 1,08,71,294. The country has also recorded 108 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Along with the fresh coronavirus cases, states and union territories have also recorded 11,764 discharges, said the Union Health Ministry. The total number of recovered cases now stands at 1,05,73,372.

India now has 1,42,562 active Covid-19 cases. With 108 deaths, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has now gone up to 1,55,360.

As many as 70,17,114 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to the people in the country so far, the Ministry said.

A total of 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested for the coronavirus, out of which 7,36,903 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Data: