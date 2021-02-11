1.5-YO Girl Killed In Elephant Attack

Sundergarh: A 1.5-year-old little girl lost her life after being attacked by an elephant in Hatibari area of Sundergarh district.

According to sources, the tragic incident occurred late last night while the girl child, who accompanied her mother to a marriage function, was returning home when the duo encountered the pachyderm.

While the child was trampled to death, her mother was rescued by locals,

A pall gloom of sadness enveloped the village.

On the other hand, forest department officials launched an effort to drive the jumbo away from human habitat.