India-Nordic-Baltic 8 Meet Held; Jaishankar Hails ‘Extremely Useful’ Exchange

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the India-Nordic-Baltic meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2024, on Thursday. He said that the exchange with his counterparts was extremely useful.

The Foreign Ministers of five countries, viz. Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and representatives of Norway, Iceland and Lithuania took part in the meeting.

The discussions were held on clean and green technologies, digital and cyber cooperation. The foreign ministers also talked on regional, global and multilateral issues.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, ‘Deepening the India-Denmark partnership through new ideas on health, education and maritime collaboration. A really productive conversation with the foreign minister of Denmark.’ ‘Signed a Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement. And unveiled the logo commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations,’ Jaishankar said.

“Clean and green technologies, digital and cyber cooperation, high-quality skills and global supply chains hold great promise for our future endeavours. The exchange of perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues was extremely useful,” his post added.