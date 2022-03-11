India logs 4194 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India on Friday recorded a slight increase in Covid-19 cases as well as the number of Covid-19 deaths. India’s daily Covid-19 cases rose by 4,194, taking the Covid-19 tally up to 42.98 million, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The daily Covid-19 deaths rose by 255 on Friday, taking the total death toll up to 515,714, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data further revealed.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 4,184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. On Wednesday, India had reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 44,488 and accounts for 0.10 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate of those infected with the virus is currently at 98.70. 6,554 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries have reached 4,24,20,120.

As many as 8,73,974 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total COVID-19 tests in the country to 77.60 crore approximately. Of the daily tests conducted, a daily positivity rate of 0.48 per cent was observed.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 179.53 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry said.