Odisha CM Naveen remembers Mar 11, the day Odia got “classical language” status

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recalled the day (March 11, 2014) on which Odia received the “classical language”status.

Taking to his twitter handle Patnaik said that March 11 is the day of pride for every Odia as Odia language became the sixth language of the country to get the status of “classical language”. Besides, he assured to work for the development of the language.

ଆମ ଭାଷା ଆମର ପରିଚୟ ଓ ଗୌରବ। ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ମାତୃଭାଷା ଓଡ଼ିଆକୁ ଶାସ୍ତ୍ରୀୟ ଭାଷାର ମାନ୍ୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷାକୁ ଶାସ୍ତ୍ରୀୟ ମାନ୍ୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନ ପଛରେ ଥିବା ବହୁ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନକୁ ସ୍ମରଣ କରି ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷାର ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଓ ପ୍ରସାର ଦିଗରେ ସଙ୍କଳ୍ପବଦ୍ଧ ହୋଇ ଆଗକୁ ବଢିବା। pic.twitter.com/D7jKhxR9qR — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 11, 2022

Notably, Odia language on March 11, 2014 became the sixth language of the country to get “classical language” status after the Union Cabinet conceded a long-pending demand for putting it in the same league as Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Odia is billed as the first language from the Indo-Aryan linguistic group and the case for making it a classical language was also premised on the fact that it has no resemblance to Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali and Telugu.

Once a language is declared classical, it gets financial assistance for setting up a centre of excellence for the study of that language and also opens up an avenue for two major awards for scholars of eminence. Besides, the University Grants Commission can be requested to create – to begin with at least in Central Universities – a certain number of professional chairs for classical languages for scholars of eminence in the language.