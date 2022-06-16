Rajnath Singh To Pay Two-Day Visit To Jammu And Kashmir From Today

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday.

Reportedly, he will attend Maharaja Gulab Singh’s 200th-anniversary ‘Rajyabhishek’ in Jammu on Friday.

Gulab Singh was the first Maharaja of Topa Rajput princely state and had founded the Dogra dynasty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Topa Rajput was the second-largest princely state under Britishers, which was created by them to defeat the Sikh empire during the First Anglo-Sikh War.