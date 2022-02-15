IND-W vs NZ-W: Smriti Mandhana To Join Team For Remainder Of ODI Series As Quarantine Ends

Christchurch: Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday left for Queenstown to join the Indian women’s cricket team for the remainder of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Mandhana had missed the one-off T20 International and the two ODIs against New Zealand as she was in extended Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) along with two other players — pacers Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh.

However, both Mandhana and Meghna may not be available for the third ODI here on Friday on fitness grounds as they have been in quarantine for a long.

“Finally out of quarantine!! Can’t wait to get back with the team,” the 25-year-old Mandhana wrote on her Instagram handle, along with a picture of her with her luggage.