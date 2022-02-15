After calling out Pete Davidson, Kanye West tells ‘favourite person’ Kim Kardashian, he will do everything to protect her and their family

Washington: Kanye West has been hitting headlines for his recent posts calling out Pete Davidson and while the rapper has now deleted them, in his new posts, West shared screengrabs of his alleged conversations with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye leaked his conversation with Kim where the SKIMS founder apparently asked him to not create a “dangerous environment.”

In response to Kim’s message where Kanye claimed that the SKIMS founder said she was worried someone might hurt Davidson, Kanye responded by saying, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Kanye recently ended his new romance with actress Julia Fox. Ever since then, the rapper has been open about wanting his family back and has been sharing posts asking Kim Kardashian to become family again. Ye even seemed to have extended a romantic gesture towards Kim as he sent her a truck full of roses over Valentine’s Day.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year. The couple shares four kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. Recently, Kanye was seen on dad duty as he attended the Super Bowl 2022 game with North and Saint.