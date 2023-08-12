BTS’ V Sweeps iTunes Charts Across Globe With “Rainy Days” And “Love Me Again”

Seoul: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung dropped his pre-release tracks “Rainy Days” and “Love Me Again” from his upcoming solo debut album “Layover.” Immediately upon their release, both songs shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world.

By 9 a.m. KST on August 12, “Rainy Days” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 70 different regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, and France.

Meanwhile, “Love Me Again” had reached No. 1 in at least 35 different regions, including Austria, Bulgaria, and Romania.

The rest of V’s solo debut album “Layover,” including its title track, will be released on September 8 at 1 p.m. KST.