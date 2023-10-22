IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup: Shami’s 5-Wicket Haul, Kohli’s 95 Powers India To Fifth Straight Win

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup: Chase master Virat Kohli’s 95 and Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul was instrumental in helping India to their fifth consecutive win in the ODI World Cup. India beat New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami returned figures of 5-54 to help bowl out New Zealand for 273, a total India overhauled with 12 balls to spare in Dharamsala.

This was India’s fifth win from the same number of matches, an outcome which helped the hosts climb to the pole position in the ten-team points table. The Kiwis suffered their first loss in five matches and are second behind leaders India in the 10-team table.

Asked to chase a stiff 274, India wrapped the proceedings with two overs to spare. Virat Kohli was the leading figure in India’s run chase but he missed out on a well-deserved century. Kohli was dismissed for 95(104).

Kohli was involved in three fifty-plus stands (52 with Shreyas Iyer, 54 with KL Rahul, and 78 with Ravindra Jadeja). Jadeja too played a good hand with the bat and returned unbeaten on 39 off 44 balls.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a strong start. The pair added 71 runs for the first wicket before Lockie Ferguson cleaned up Rohit for 46(40). Shortly after the pacer got rid of Gill for 26(31). Shubman Gill became the fastest batter to 2000 Men’s ODI runs.

Haze and low visibility triggered by fog had interrupted the run chase in the 16th over but action resumed after a brief delay.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami led India’s recovery in the last 10 overs with a five-wicket haul in his first match of this World Cup. New Zealand could score just 54 runs in the last 10 overs and lost six wickets. Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first.