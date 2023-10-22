Deep Depression Over BoB To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm In Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, informed the IMD on Sunday.

“Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep depression & lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 22nd October over the same region, near latitude 16.2°N & longitude 86.4°E about 450 km south of Paradip (#Odisha), 560 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal), and 750 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” the IMD bulletin said.

“It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move nearly northwards till the morning of 23rd October, then north-northeastwards & cross Bangladesh coast between Khepupara & Chittagong around 25th October evening as a deep depression,” it added.