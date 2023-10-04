In pics: Mahira Khan shares photos from wedding with Salim Karim

Islamabad: Mahira Khan shared pictures from her wedding with Salim Karim. They show her in a gorgeous Faraz Manan lehenga and her son, Azlan, walking her down the aisle.

Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman and her long-time partner Salim Karim in a dreamy wedding attended by close friends and family. The outdoor ceremony took place in Murree, Pakistan. The actor shared unseen pictures and a video from the festivities with her fans on Instagram and captioned them “My Shehzada, Salim,” and “Bismillah.” The snippets show Mahira dressed in her gorgeous silver-white lehenga, sharing a precious moment with Salim and her son, Azlan, walking her down the aisle. Scroll through to see all the moments from Mahira’s wedding.

Mahira Khan’s lehenga set is custom-designed by Faraz Manan. The bridal ensemble features a cropped blouse featuring a wide neckline, full-length sleeves, a plunging back, intricate gold and silver sequin embellishments, detailed embroidery, and a midriff-baring short hem.

Mahira Khan shared her wedding film, which appears to be no less than a fairytale.

Mahira Khan shared her wedding album on Instagram