Imran Khan Moves Supreme Court Against Amendment To Official Secrets Act, Pakistan Army Act

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the changes made to the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act.

Khan, the 70-year-old chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the party vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, are charged with the violation of the Official Secrets Act in connection with the leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable from Pakistan’s embassy in Washington.

The petition filed by Khan through his counsel Shohaib Shaheen contends that the amendments made in the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act are in violation of the constitutional provisions of human rights.