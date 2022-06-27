Important For Us To Start With A Win: Hardik Pandya

Dubai: Hardik Pandya & Co. registered a comfortable 7-wicket win in the first T20I against Ireland, courtesy of brilliant spells with the ball from Yuzvendra Chahal (1-11) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16) and some good striking of the ball from Deepak Hooda (47*).

Post the match, skipper Hardik felt elated about the win and went on to praise Ireland’s Harry Tector, who made a blistering 64 off 33.

“Great to start the series with a win, fortunately, we got a game. Important for our team to start with a win. Umran was kept back after I had a chat with him, he’s more comfortable with the older ball and they batted fantastically. So I hope he gets an opportunity. Some of the shots Harry played had me in awe. Look forward to him developing and taking Irish cricket again,” Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

Player of the match Yuzvendra Chahal showered praise on his skipper for giving him the space to execute his plans and went on to throw some banter about the cold weather in Ireland.

“It’s very difficult to bowl in the cold, I felt like a finger spinner. But I had to adapt. The atmosphere under Hardik is chill, he gave me the freedom to execute my plans. I’m wearing three sweaters so I am not comfortable,” said Chahal.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar went on to praise Umran Malik and the crowd for their support.

“There was swing with the new ball, it got better after 5-6 overs. Thought it would get harder with the moisture but didn’t. It’s good to bowl Test-match line and length, glad it worked out. Umran and other youngsters from around the world have made their debut because of the IPL which is great. We get good support wherever we go,” said the pacer.