Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham & Tara Sutaria Share Teaser Posters Of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

New Delhi: The makers of Ek Villain Returns have released the first teaser poster from the film. The movie also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Arjun, John, Tara and Disha were seen in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask.

The original film – Ek Villain today marks the eight-year filmversary that featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif and the makers have dropped the posters celebrating the franchise.

As the makers of Ek Villain Returns launched its first look the gripping franchise is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.