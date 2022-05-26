IMD Issues Yellow Warning For 11 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued a Yellow warning for light rain or thunderstorms with lightning in 11 districts of Odisha.

As per IMD’s Regional Centre, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in 11 districts of the State in the next 24 hours.

A yellow warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh districts have been issued, IMD said.

Meanwhile, Deogarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.0 degrees C in the past 24 hours.