I&B Ministry Constitutes AVGC Promotion Task Force

New Delhi: To further unleash the scope of AVGC sector, an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force has been constituted to promote the AVGC sector in the country under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) sector in India has the potential to become the torch bearer of “Create in India” & “Brand India”. India has the potential to capture 5% (~$40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.

The AVGC Promotion Task Force shall be headed by Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. It will have widespread participation of Industry partners.

The AVGC Promotion Task Force also includes State Governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana; heads of education bodies such as All India Council of Technical Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training and representatives of industry bodies-MESC, FICCI and CII.

The creation of an AVGC Promotion Task Force with participation of Government of India, State Governments and key industry players will provide focused thrust for the growth of the sector by driving the institutional efforts to guide the policies of growth for this sector, establish standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborate with industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhance the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry.

The Terms of Reference of the Task Force include the following:

(i) Framing of a national AVGC policy,

(ii) Recommend national curriculum framework for Graduation, Post-Graduation and Doctoral courses in AVGC related sectors,

(iii) Facilitate skilling initiatives in collaboration with academic institutions, vocational training centers & Industry,

(iv) Boost employment opportunities,

(v) Facilitate promotion and market development activities to extend global reach of Indian AVGC Industry,

(vi) Enhance exports and recommend incentives to attract FDI in AVGC sector.

The AVGC Promotion Task Force will submit its first action plan within 90 days.