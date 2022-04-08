Tourist From WB Falls To Death From 3rd Floor Of Hotel Room In Puri

Puri: A tourist from West Bengal reportedly died after falling from third floor of a hotel room in Puri. The deceased has been identified as Prem Sarkar of North-24 Parganas in West Bengal.

According to reports, the deceased along with five others had come to Puri on March 7. They were staying at hotel Deep Resort.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, family members have filed a complaint with Sea Beach Police alleging that he has been murdered by his friends.

Based on the plaint, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.