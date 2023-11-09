‘I want Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semi-final’: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: India was the first team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-finals when they beat Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Then they hammered second-placed South Africa to ensure they would finish on top of the points table at the end of the league stage.

India, South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023. However, there will be a keen contest between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan for the fourth spot in the semifinals. The fourth team to be qualified for the semifinals will take on hosts India in the knockout stage.Meanwhile, former Team India captain wants Pakistan to be qualified for the top four spot. One of the biggest reasons behind Ganguly’s wish is the blockbuster India vs Pakistan semifinal.

As per Ganguly, he doesn’t want to jinx India’s chances as they have been playing some outstanding cricket throughout the tournament.“No, it won’t be a shock if this Indian team doesn’t win the World Cup. It doesn’t happen in sports like that. The entire nation is happy with the way India is playing. The way they have played in the eight games, it appears that there is a big gap from the rest of the teams. I hope they keep playing like this. I don’t think the level will drop so drastically that they will suddenly start playing poor cricket. Fingers crossed, they are looking very good,” said the former southpaw.