I Don’t Allow Age To Dictate How I Play: Bravo

Mumbai: Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo revealed a fun conversation he had with MS Dhoni during the final over of the batting innings against the Delhi Capitals.

“Well, for me it was a hat-trick ball. I wanted to make sure I got him on strike. I told him to hit boundaries, not push me for twos,” Bravo told Star Sports.

“I told him after the innings ‘MS, 3 balls to go again (in upcoming games), let someone else go and run because I have to protect my hamstring!’.

“But it felt good to be batting with a great. I thought it was a great professional team display, it started with Rutu and Conway. The way they set up the game with their batting and then we finished off with the ball as well. Every game we play, we have to play like professionals and look to dominate,” said Bravo.

The 38-year-old, who picked up two wickets, further added that he still feels fresh and does not allow his age to affect his performances.

“I am still feeling fresh. I don’t allow my age to dictate how I play. I try to look after my body, and try not to overwork myself. Do a lot of massages, gym work, and recovery as well. I do what it takes to keep me in the park, I know my experience will get me through. So I try not to over-bowl in practice sessions. Just try to execute right with yorkers and variations. I am feeling good, I am happy to be competing with the young generation and the new stars in the IPL,” Bravo added.

Bravo has picked up the most wickets in IPL 2022 for the Super Kings with 16 wickets from nine games and best figures of 3-20.