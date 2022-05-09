IPS Pinak Mishra Assumes Charge As Cuttack DCP

Cuttack: IPS Pinak Mishra on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Cuttack. The 2011 batch IPS officer was earlier posted as Superintendent of Police Berhampur.

Briefing reporters before assuming charge as Cuttack DCP, Mishra stated that Cuttack will continue to be a zero crime city as earlier while raids on drug peddlers will continue.

He said that as Cuttack is an old city there shall be traffic problems which he will try to resolve.

“Cuttack is known for its harmony among communities, several pujas and festivals are observed here. I will do my best to preserve that,” said Mishra.

Everything will be done as per the 5T principles of the government, he added.