I Can’t Speak Hindi Properly, ‘Rashtrapatni’ Remark Was Slip Of Tongue, Will Apologise To Prez: Adhir Ranjan

New Delhi: After facing demands for an apology for calling President Draupadi Murmu “Rashtrapatni”, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he will apologise to the President but not to anyone else.

“I am a Bengali, Hindi is not my mother tongue. I am not used to Hindi. If despite this our President is offended, then I will meet her and talk to her and explain to her. I will not disrespect anyone on this high post,” said Chowdhury to ANI.

“If I have done wrong, I should be hanged. If I have made the mistake or done anything wrong, then why should anyone else be hanged for it? Why drag Madam (Sonia Gandhi) into it?” he added.

The BJP has also demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of “sanctioning” such remarks by her party leader.

The ruling party protested in both houses of parliament, and the disruptions led to repeated adjournments.

BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday also staged a protest at Parliament against the Congress MP’s remark.