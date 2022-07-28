Another 1206 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,768

Bhubaneswar: Another 1206 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 241 from Khordha
- 194 from Sundargarh
- 106 from Sambalpur
- 103 from Cuttack
- 93 from Mayurbhanj
- 52 from Sonepur
- 47 from Puri
- 41 from Boudh
- 32 from Nayagarh
- 26 from Jajapur
- 24 from Jharsuguda
- 24 from Keonjhar
- 20 from Kalahandi
- 19 from Baleswar
- 18 from Bhadrak
- 18 from Kendrapara
- 14 from Bolangir
- 13 from Koraput
- 10 from Deogarh
- 10 from Gajapati
- 10 from Kandhamal
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Jagatsinghpur
- 9 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Anugul
- 3 from Ganjam
- 57 from State Pool
With another 1206 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,95,157, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,768 as of now. So far 13,10,115 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,137 in Odisha.
