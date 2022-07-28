Another 1206 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,768

Bhubaneswar: Another 1206 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

241 from Khordha

194 from Sundargarh

106 from Sambalpur

103 from Cuttack

93 from Mayurbhanj

52 from Sonepur

47 from Puri

41 from Boudh

32 from Nayagarh

26 from Jajapur

24 from Jharsuguda

24 from Keonjhar

20 from Kalahandi

19 from Baleswar

18 from Bhadrak

18 from Kendrapara

14 from Bolangir

13 from Koraput

10 from Deogarh

10 from Gajapati

10 from Kandhamal

9 from Bargarh

9 from Jagatsinghpur

9 from Nabarangpur

4 from Anugul

3 from Ganjam

57 from State Pool

With another 1206 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,95,157, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,768 as of now. So far 13,10,115 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,137 in Odisha.