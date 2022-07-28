COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 1206 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,768

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 1206 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 241 from Khordha
  • 194 from Sundargarh
  • 106 from Sambalpur
  • 103 from Cuttack
  • 93 from Mayurbhanj
  • 52 from Sonepur
  • 47 from Puri
  • 41 from Boudh
  • 32 from Nayagarh
  • 26 from Jajapur
  • 24 from Jharsuguda
  • 24 from Keonjhar
  • 20 from Kalahandi
  • 19 from Baleswar
  • 18 from Bhadrak
  • 18 from Kendrapara
  • 14 from Bolangir
  • 13 from Koraput
  • 10 from Deogarh
  • 10 from Gajapati
  • 10 from Kandhamal
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 9 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 57 from State Pool

With another 1206 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,95,157, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,768 as of now. So far 13,10,115 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,137 in Odisha.

