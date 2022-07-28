Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2021 Exam On October 16

Cuttack: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the examination schedule for the Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2021 on Thursday. The examination has been scheduled to be conducted on October 16.

In its official notification, OPSC said, “1 It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission has decided to conduct the OCS Preliminary Examination,2021, pursuant to Advt. No.25 of 2021-22, tentatively on 16.10.2022(Sunday).”

“The details of the programme of the said examination shall be notified later. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at http://opsc.gov.in for further information,” the notification read.

OPSC is conducting this examination for recruitment to the posts and services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group A and Group B).

After qualifying for the OCS examination with good ranks, the candidates will be appointed to 405 vacant Group-A and Group-B posts. A total of 50 posts of Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) group-A (junior branch) services will be filled up through this examination.