Hyderabad: Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned For Rs 18.90 L

Hyderabad: The famous Balapur Ganesh laddu, has fetched a whopping Rs 18.90 lakh in an open auction held here on Sunday.

The 21-kg laddu was successful bid for by two partners, Andhra Pradesh MLC Ramesh Yadav and Abacus Overseas Education Private Limited COO Marri Shashank Reddy.

As many as 25 bidders including those from Andhra Pradesh participated in the auction. The auction event was attended by several political leaders including Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Last year, the auction was put off due to lockdown and spurt in large number of COVID-19 cases and the laddu was handed over to the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao last year at Pragathi Bhavan by the members of Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

The last auction was held in 2019, when a Balapur local Kolan Ram Reddy successfully bid the laddu for Rs 17.60 lakh.

The auction was organised under the aegis of Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti. The Samiti has been organising the auction for the last 27 year (1994). The starting price of the bidding was Rs 1,116.