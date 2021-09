Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam authorities today closed four more sluice gates as per an operation procedure after reviewing flood situation in Mahanadi River in lower catchment areas.

With the closure of four more gates, the floodwaters are being discharged through 8 sluice gates from the reservoir.

As per the latest reports, 237583 cusec water is entering the reservoir while 224878 cusec water is being released through the gates.