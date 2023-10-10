Hot and humid weather continues; Temperature above 35 degree in 15 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to experience heat, even during autumn season. The process of monsoon retreat has already begun in the state, yet there seems to be no respite from heat.

Several areas across Odisha continue to experience cloudy weather, even in October. Some areas continue to experience scorching heat in October.

The daily temperature across 15 cities of Odisha has crossed 35 degree Celsius.

The daily temperature of Bhubaneswar was recorded at 34.4 degree Celsius on October 9 (Monday). Several other cities across Odisha also recorded their daily temperatures more than or equal to 35 degree Celcius on Monday. These places include Daringbadi, Jarsuguda, Chandbali, Paradeep, Malkangiri, and Gopalpur.