Watch | ‘Fauda’ Actor Lior Raz Posts Video of Hamas Rockets Flying Over His Head

Jerusalem: Lior Raz, an Israeli actor and screenwriter best known for his work on the popular television series “Fauda,” posted a terrifying video of himself in Sderot, Israel. At the same time, Hamas rockets rained down on the town.

Taking to his X, he shared the video and wrote: “Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi @issacharoff, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families.”

In the video, he appears alongside journalist Avi Yissascharov and Yohanan Plesner, the head of the Israel Democracy Institute, in the southern Israeli town of Sderot. They cover behind the barricades, the missiles of Hamas flying over their heads.

Lior has offered to join the Brothers in Arms, an organization assisting Israel in the conflict with Hamas.

Hamas, one of the Palestinian militant organizations, unexpectedly attacked Israel on October 7. More than 1,600 individuals have perished on both sides of the ongoing battle.