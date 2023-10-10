Southwest Monsoon Subdues In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional center in Bhubaneswar predicted dry weather will likely predominate in Odisha’s districts during the next five days due to the southwest monsoon’s diminished intensity.

According to the official statement released by IMD, the Southwest monsoon has been subdued in Odisha. Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha.

The report added that the highest maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jharsuguda, and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Also, there will be a clear sky, becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon/evening, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, for 24 hours in Bhubaneswar.