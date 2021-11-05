Hooch Tragedy In Bihar
Hooch Tragedy In Bihar: Death Toll Rises To 21

By PragativadiNews
Patna: As many as 21 persons in Bihar have died due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor, state minister Sunil Kumar informed on Friday.

Reportedly, 21 persons including 10 people in Bettiah and 11 people in Gopalganj died after allegedly consuming illegal liquor.

However, it cannot be confirmed yet as their post mortem reports are still awaited.

It is pertinent to mention that, despite a liquor ban in the state, several such incidents have been reported in the past also.

