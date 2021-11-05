Odisha Likely To Witness Another Low Pressure Over BoB By Nov 9

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday informed that Several parts of Odisha may experience rainfall in the coming days as a fresh low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November,” tweeted Bhubaneswar Met Centre.

According to the met centre, the weather condition of the state is likely to remain dry for the next five days.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre in its mid-day bulletin on Friday said that dry weather will prevail over the districts of Odisha till November 9 while shallow to moderate fog will occur at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh and Kalahandi.