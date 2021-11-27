Home Guard Attempts To Rape Woman Inside Police Outpost In Cuttack

Cuttack: A home guard and two others have been detained for allegedly attempting to rape a girl inside the Manguli police outpost in Cuttack district.

Meanwhile, the police have not revealed the names of the accused.

According to reports, the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Puri had gone to the police outpost at Manguli to lodge a complaint against one Srikant for forcibly maintaining physical relation with her.

However, when she approached an on-duty Home Guard at the outpost to file her FIR, he and his two allies allegedly attempted to rape her.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the Tangi police station. Based on her allegations her statement has been recorded before a magistrate.