Another 255 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 255 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
118 from Khordha
24 from Mayurbhanj
20 from Cuttack
10 from Baleswar
8 from Sundargarh
7 from Jagatsinghpur
7 from Puri
6 from Jajapur
6 from Sambalpur
4 from Kendrapara
3 from Bhadrak
3 from Nayagarh
2 from Anugul
2 from Ganjam
2 from Koraput
2 from Malkangiri
2 from Rayagada
1 from Deogarh
28 from State Pool
With another 255 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,864, said the H & FW Dept.