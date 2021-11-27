Another 255 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 255 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

118 from Khordha

24 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Cuttack

10 from Baleswar

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Puri

6 from Jajapur

6 from Sambalpur

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Anugul

2 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Rayagada

1 from Deogarh

28 from State Pool

With another 255 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,864, said the H & FW Dept.