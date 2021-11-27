COVID-19 patients
Another 255 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 255 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

118 from Khordha
24 from Mayurbhanj
20 from Cuttack
10 from Baleswar
8 from Sundargarh
7 from Jagatsinghpur
7 from Puri
6 from Jajapur
6 from Sambalpur
4 from Kendrapara
3 from Bhadrak
3 from Nayagarh
2 from Anugul
2 from Ganjam
2 from Koraput
2 from Malkangiri
2 from Rayagada
1 from Deogarh
28 from State Pool

With another 255 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,864, said the H & FW Dept.

