Hockey India Women Academy National Ch’ship To Kick Off Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will commence at the Kalinga Stadium here from tomorrow, (March 17).

Hockey India has also released the full fixtures for the matches along with the dates.

A total of 14 teams will fight for top honours at the 1st Hockey India junior women academy national championship 2021, while 10 teams will compete in the sub-junior championship.

The 1st Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will have six days of pool matches. The semi-finals will be played on March 24 and the final match will take place on March 25.

Similarly, the Junior Championship will have six days of pool matches followed by the semi-finals on March 25 and the final as well as the bronze medal playoff will be held on March 26.