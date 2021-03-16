Here’s All You Need To Know About Pumpkin Seeds!

Bhubaneswar: Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of Nutrition. Eating only a small amount of them can provide you with a substantial quantity of healthy fats, magnesium, and zinc.

Here are some benefits of pumpkin seeds –

1.Heart Friendly

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of healthy fats, fibers, and various antioxidants that are beneficial for the heart. These seeds consist of monounsaturated fatty acids that help to lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the blood. The presence of magnesium in the seeds helps to regularise blood pressure levels.

2. To Get a Sound Sleep

Pumpkin seeds contain Serotonin, a neurochemical, which is also known as nature’s sleeping pill. Pumpkin seeds are high in Tryptophan, an amino acid that further converts into Serotonin in the body, ensuring a sound night’s sleep. A handful of these seeds before going to bed will help you sleep away to glory.

3. Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

Pumpkin seeds are known to have anti-inflammatory properties and are known to reduce arthritis pain. Pumpkin seed oil is a good remedy when it comes to treating pain in the joints.

4. Builds Immunity

The presence of high amounts of antioxidants and phytochemicals ensures a good immune system and further reduces the possibility of viral infections that may lead to cold, flu, fatigue, and other ailments, especially during monsoons.

5. A Boon for Diabetics

Pumpkin seeds help improve insulin regulation in diabetics and decrease oxidative stress. These seeds are a rich source of digestible protein that helps stabilise blood sugar levels.