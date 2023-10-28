HISTORY! 100 Medals for India at the Asian Para Games

New Delhi: Indian para-athletes on Saturday created history as they claimed their 100th medal of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with Dilip Mahadu Gavit claiming a gold medal.

The Indian para contingent has hit the 100-medal mark for the first time, making this their most successful Para Asian Games campaign ever. At the time of publishing, India have won 26 golds, 29 silvers and 45 bronze medals. India’s previous best was the 72 medals they had won in 2018 [15 golds, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals].

What makes this achievement so special is that India’s para-athletes have emulated their compatriots in going past the 100 medal mark at the Asian Games.

The feat was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said these triumphs would be an inspiration for all.

“100 MEDALS at the Asian Para Games! A moment of unparalleled joy. This success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes. This remarkable milestone fills our hearts with immense pride. I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our incredible athletes, coaches and the entire support system working with them. These triumphs inspire us all. They serve as a reminder that nothing is impossible for our youth” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the flurry of medals on the last day of the prestigious Games continued for India as rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle bagged a silver medal in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls on Saturday. The mixed doubles pair claimed a podium finish with the timing of 8:50.71.

Suyansh Narayan Jadhav won India’s first gold medal in swimming at the sporting event on Friday, clocking a performance time of 32.22 seconds in the Men’s 50m Butterfly-S7 category. Solairaj Dharmaraj won India’s 25th gold medal and 98th overall at the Asian Para Games 2023 by setting a new Asian and Games record in the Men’s Long Jump T64 category with a leap of 6.80m.

The Indian contingent will look to continue its winning streak in Athletics, Chess, and Rowing on Saturday.

Indian para-athletes won a total of 17 medals, including 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals on Friday. Sheetal Devi started the day on a high note, earning gold in the Archery compound open event. Dharmaraj Solairaj won gold in the men’s long jump T-64 event with a leap of 6.80 metres.

Nitesh Kumar and Tarun from India won gold in men’s doubles SL3-SL4 badminton. India dominated the men’s Badminton singles SL3 tournament, with two podium finishes. Pramod Bhagat won the coveted gold medal, while Nitesh Kumar took home the silver. Thulasimathi won gold in the Badminton women’s singles SU5 division, defeating China’s Quixia Yang 2-0. Earlier, Raman Sharma won gold in the men’s 1500m T-38 event with a time of 4:20.80.