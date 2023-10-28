5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian reviews Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri

Puri: The 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian on Saturday reviewed the Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri and directed the authorities to complete the work by December 15.

On the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pandian visited the holy town in the wee hours of Saturday and reviewed the progress of the Parikrama project in the presence of Puri Collector, SP and senior officials of executing agencies.

This was the first review of Pandian after assuming charge as the 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman.

He expressed hopes that the project would give a new sense of divine feeling to the devotees in the New Year.

Pandian also ordered to speed up the restoration work of various mutts in the pilgrim town. He suggested planting various trees and shrubs related to Jagannath culture in the landscaping work of the Parikrama project. He also reviewed the work of the four doors of the shrine.

Pandian directed to make adequate arrangements for parking of two-wheelers for the convenience of local people. In addition, he stressed the importance of shifting various utilities from the ‘Meghanad Prachir’, completing of electricity work within the scheduled time.

Pandian reviewed the progress of Jagannath Ballav parking works, development of various amenities for commuters, Pramod Udyan, and Sri Setu work and directed to complete the work on schedule. He also suggested to employ more people for this project.