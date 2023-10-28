Gajalaxmi Puja Celebrated With Fervour In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Continuing the festive season, Odisha celebrates Gajalaxmi Puja today where Goddess Laxmi –the Goddess of wealth is worshipped. The puja incepts on Kumar Purnima, which is the full-moon day (Sharad Purnima) on the Odia month of Aswina (Sept-Oct).

Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations in Dhenkanal is almost a century-old tradition. Every year, Goddess Laxmi is worshipped here for 11 days from the day of Kumar Purnima. This is followed by Visarjan Utsav with a huge street carnival.

Kendrapara has also geared up for the GajaLaxmi Puja today.

Gajalaxmi Puja traces its origin to Kumar Purnima which is also observed on this day – the last day of Ashwina month, marking the beginning of Kartika as per the Odia calendar. Kumar Purnima is mostly dedicated to all unmarried girls.

Lakshmi Puja represents a fresh start for the Goddess’s devotees and on the eve of the festival, devotees light up their homes with earthen lamps and leave their doors and windows open to invite her in. Moreover, farmers worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day for a good harvest.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima and unmarried girls observe fast on this day in various parts of the country to please Lord Vishnu in order to find a right lifestyle for themselves.

Coming close at the heels of Durga Puja, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in the eastern part of India, across West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day and the puja falls on the full moon day in the lunar month of Ashwin.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is more famously known as Sharad Purnima in other parts of India. While Eastern India worships Goddess Lakshmi on this day, most people from other parts worship the Goddess on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali.

It is believed that on the day of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Goddess Lakshmi takes around on the Earth’s orbit and relieves her devotees from their woes. Those who remain to awaken on the night of Sharad Purnima are blessed with health and wealth.