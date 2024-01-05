Hi-Tech Explosion Case: Confusion Sparks Over Identity Of Dilip Samantaray

Bhubaneswar: In another development in the fatal explosion at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital at Pandara in Bhubaneswar, Confusion sparked over the identity of first victim Dilip Samantaray who was declared dead on December 30 as another victim believed to be Jyotiranjan Mallick makes shocking claims after coming out of ICU that he is actually Dilip Samantaray.

Notablythe grief-stricken wife of Samantaray had died by suicide following the news of his death. Sources said after the demise of her husband, Soumyashree went into grief and depression following which her family members took her to the maternal house in Nuagaon from his husband’s home in Bianga village near Jatni.

Soumyashree and Dilip got married two years back. Dilip was among three who were injured in the blast in the hospital on Friday evening. The blast was so severe that Dilip, a staff member of the hospital, sustained grievous injuries.