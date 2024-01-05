Oscar Pistorius to walk free from prison 11 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Cape Town: Paralympian gold medalist Oscar Pistorius will walk free from a South African prison on Friday 11 years after he killed his model girlfriend.

The double amputee was convicted of murdering Reeva Steenkamp after he shot her multiple times through a locked toilet door with a 9mm pistol on Valentine’s Day at their Pretoria home in 2013.

Now reportedly a grey haired smoker who has turned to religion, the 37-year-old will begin his new life on parole a few miles away from the South African capital behind the high walls of his wealthy uncle’s guarded property.

A gun enthusiast, Pistorius claimed he thought Ms Steenkamp was an intruder but was convicted of culpable homicide – a crime similar to manslaughter – in 2014.

He was found guilty of the more serious charge of murder in 2015 and he was later sentenced to 13 years in prison after prosecutors won an appeal on the grounds his initial sentence was too lenient.