Here’s Why You Need To Start Eating Pearl Millet (Bajra)

New Delhi: Bajra also known as pearl millet is a gluten-free grain that is well known for its health benefits. It is a dietary cereal rich in fibers, micronutrients, vitamins, and amino acids. Here are some reasons you should add pearl millets to your diet:

High in Protein:

One cup of Bajra Flour makes around 4 Rotis. So each Bajra Roti yields about 1.8 grams of protein which is a very good source of Vegetarian protein. This key nutrient is required to build muscle mass and nourish each and every cell of the body.

High in Fiber :

Fiber is a key nutrient that is the best friend of your digestive system. It helps cleanse the gut and prevent constipation. It also keeps you full for a long time and thus avoids binge eating and weight gain. Try this fiber-rich flour for a satiating breakfast in the form of Bajra Onion Muthia.

Gluten-Free :

Great healthy option for those who are intolerant to Gluten. Choose Bajra Aloo Roti over Whole Wheat Roti.

Good for Diabetics :

Bajra is rich in Magnesium which improves insulin response by lowering insulin resistance which is good for Diabetics. Having very low magnesium will result in the pancreas not secreting enough insulin to control our blood sugar. Check the recipe of Bajra Methi Khakhra which will provide enough magnesium and also the fenugreek leaves are known to control blood sugar levels. So it’s of dual benefit to diabetics.

Good for Heart :

Bajra is rich in Magnesium. 100 grams of Bajra have 131 milligrams of Magnesium which is 37% of your recommended daily allowance (RDA). Magnesium helps maintain nerve function and a normal heartbeat. Try Bajra Chakli, which will give you magnesium while avoiding that unnecessary fat as these chaklis are not deep-fried.

Lowers Cholesterol :

Being high in Fibre, Bajra reduces bad cholesterol (LDL) and increases the effects of good cholesterol (HDL). Jowar Bajra Spring Onion Roti is a true fiber-rich recipe that will please your taste buds and keep cholesterol levels under check as well.

Relieves Constipation :

Bajra being rich in insoluble fibre helps easy digestion and hence relieves constipation when consumed in the form of Bajra Gajar Palak Paratha. Insoluble Fibre does not dissolve in water and goes through your stomach without being processed helping other foods move through your system and out. Insoluble Fibre keeps you healthier with a better digestive system.