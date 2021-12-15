Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Starrer ‘Jersey’ Song Baliye Re Out!

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming movie Jersey have released a new love ballad. The song titled Baliye Re, composed by Sachet-Parampara, the song is crooned by Sachet Tandon, Stebin Ben & Parampara Tandon.

Sharing the song, Shahid wrote, “This one desires to make me transfer Super groovy Man dancing Presenting the subsequent song of our film #BaliyeRe.”

Take a look at the post:

Check Out The Video Here:

In the video, Mrunal and Shahid can be seen in a romantic avatar. Mrunal ends up falling in love with him while he is a cricketer.

Talking about the film, it is the remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, the film will see Shahid play Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. The film is slated to release on December 31.