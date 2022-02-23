Here’s Shashi Tharoor, Singhvi’s message to Imran Khan on wish of TV debate with PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Singh, Manish Tewari have strongly reacted to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that he would like to have a television debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve differences.

Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he agrees that “jaw-jaw is better than war-war”, but asserted that no issues are ever resolved in Indian television debates, only exacerbated.

“And some of our anchors would be happy to ignite World War III if it would increase their TRPs….,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

“Seriously? How will a TV debate lead to a cessation of Pak Sponsored Terror? @ImranKhanPTI,” Manish Tewari tweeted.

Abhishek Singhvi said despite the political differences, he condemned the idea as that would give Pakistan a high moral ground despite being a huge exporter of terrorism.

Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he would like to have a TV debate with Mr Modi to resolve differences between the two neighbouring countries.

The Pakistan prime minister made the remarks during an interview with Russia’s state-run television network RT on the eve of his maiden two-day visit to Moscow — the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades — during which he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and exchange views on major regional and international issues.