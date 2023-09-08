rainfall
Heavy Rainfall Activity Likely Over Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that active monsoon conditions is likely to continue over north Peninsular, central, and adjoining East India during the next 3 to 4 days.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rainfall activity is likely over many parts of Odisha today.

The IMD issued a yellow weather warning for 10 districts till 8.30 am on Saturday. The districts are: Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal.

The weathermen also said that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places in the State during next four days.

 

